Wordle game help: 5-letter words starting with ‘GLO’

Wordle can be played by any type of player. You can have fun in different ways with the New York Times game. Friendly competitions with friends or managing to maintain the longest winning streak possible are just some of the ways practiced every day.

Veteran players usually know a few different strategies to find the correct answer before six attempts.

When trying to solve Wordle quickly, whether to find the answer first then a friend or because it doesn’t take long for a new word to be selected, it’s interesting to change the way of thinking from the usual game.

A solid strategy for finding the answer quickly is to use a predefined list of words to test as many letters as possible without repeating any of them. The word sequence “FAINT”, “CHEVY”, “SWORD”, and “PLUMB” leaves out only the letters “Q”, “G”, “J”, “K”, “Z”, and “X”, which are not so common in five-letter words. That way the chance is very high that you will see five colored letters on the screen, leaving only the job of rearranging them in the correct way to find the secret word.

The most important part of saving time is not thinking about which words to guess until the last chance when you have more information. Of course, doing this is impossible with Hard mode on, as it forces players to use any letters that have already been found.

The downside is that the chances of being able to solve it before the fifth attempt are very low, but it can be especially fun for players who like to solve anagrams or who are bored with other strategies.

If you could only find the letters ‘GLO’ at the beginning of the word, here are the five letter words that start with GLO, in alphabetical order.

Five-letter words starting with ‘GLO’ to try on Wordle

gloam

gloat

globe

globi

globs

globy

glode

glogg

gloms

gloom

gloop

glops

glory

gloss

glost

glout

glove

glows

gloze

Wordle accepts all the words on this list, but knowing a few letters beforehand will help you understand the potential answers more accurately. Familiar words are more likely to be the correct answer, as Wordle often chooses common words as their answers, but words with repeated letters can be more of a challenge.

With these tips, you will solve your Wordle more easily.