Wordle game help: 5-letter words starting with ‘FLU’

Wordle is a game that challenges its players to find a five-letter word chosen as the right answer in up to six attempts. Your only clues are the letters that have already been used and the answer changes every day.

Some players believe Wordle has gotten more difficult over time, for the words that are chosen as answers today compared to months ago, for example. For this reason, it is always good to be prepared, you never know when a word with repeated letters will appear in the answer.

Regardless of how you choose to play, you may need a little help from time to time, if you’ve found that the correct answer starts with ‘FLU’, here are some five-letter words that start with ‘FLU’, sorted alphabetically so you have less trouble filtering your choices by the letters you’ve already eliminated.

Five-letter words starting with ‘FLU’ to try on Wordle

flubs

flued

flues

fluff

fluid

fluke

fluky

flume

flump

flung

flunk

fluor

flush

flute

fluty

fluyt

All the words on this list are accepted by Wordle and will give you more clues as to which letters are present or not in the word of the day until you get it right. Another good tip to get it right as early as possible is to find which other vowels are present in the word of the day to narrow down your options. Beware of words that may have repeated letters and don’t forget to try words you already know first, since Wordle tends to choose more common words as the right answer.

These tips should help you complete your latest Wordle task.