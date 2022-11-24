Wordle game help: 5-letter words starting with ‘FE’

In the hit web-based word game Wordle, players must guess a five-letter word by trying out letters. Green blocks mean you got the right letters from the answer in the right places, yellow blocks mean you got the right letters in the wrong places, and gray blocks mean you got the letters wrong as well. Your goal is to make all five boxes turn green.

After getting a couple of letters in the right place, however, you might still be feeling stuck. If today you found an “F” followed by an “E” right at the beginning of the word and need some inspiration, check out the list and guide below.

Five-letter words starting with “FE” to try on Wordle

FEALS

FEARE

FEARS

FEART

FEASE

FEAST

FEATS

FEAZE

FECAL

FECES

FECHT

FECIT

FECKS

FEDEX

FEEBS

FEEDS

FEELS

FEENS

FEERS

FEESE

FEEZE

FEHME

FEIGN

FEINT

FEIST

FELCH

FELID

FELLA

FELLS

FELLY

FELON

FELTS

FELTY

FEMAL

FEMES

FEMME

FEMMY

FEMUR

FENCE

FENDS

FENDY

FENIS

FENKS

FENNY

FENTS

FEODS

FEOFF

FERAL

FERER

FERES

FERIA

FERLY

FERMI

FERMS

FERNS

FERNY

FERRY

FESSE

FESTA

FESTS

FESTY

FETAL

FETAS

FETCH

FETED

FETES

FETID

FETOR

FETTA

FETTS

FETUS

FETWA

FEUAR

FEUDS

FEUED

FEVER

FEWER

FEYED

FEYER

FEYLY

FEZES

FEZZY

After looking at the list above, the next thing you can do is narrow it down with the help of any clues you got in previous guesses. Cross out all the words containing letters that came out gray today and, if any letters came out yellow, also cross out all words containing those letters in the same places you guessed them before. That should leave only the options that are actually relevant to your game.

Then, it’s time to find out how the three blank spaces are filled. You can do so by either keeping the “FE” at the start, only using words from the list in each of your next guesses, or by setting the “FE” aside and trying five new letters at once. Whatever your plan is, it might be best to try to avoid repetitions at first, which allows you to find information about more letters. But do keep in mind that there is a chance your word contains a repetition.

The most important letters to include over your next few guesses, if you haven’t done so yet, are “A,” “L,” “R,” “S,” and “T,” as well as a second instance of the “E.” A couple of words even have a third “E.” Letters like “J,” “P,” and “Q,” on the other hand, are not part of the list at all, so you can avoid those for today. Repeat the first steps to narrow down the list again after each guess, and you should be close to the answer in no time.

If you’re still unsure and don’t want to wait until Wordle resets at midnight local time, you can always look up the answer to today’s puzzle (which we update around 12am CT).