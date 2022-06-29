Wordle game help: 5-letter words starting with ‘DR’

Since its launch, Wordle has grown into a global phenomenon and inspired multiple alternative versions. But the original game still maintains its appeal. The idea is simple: each day, a new five-letter word is up and you have six tries and 24 hours to figure out what that word is. There are no clues to start, but the letters themselves turn into clues after you enter a guess; they change colors depending on their presence and position in the answer.

Most longtime players have found or developed a strategy that fits their style, but using a strategy doesn’t prevent you from getting stuck from time to time. If you found a “DR” at the beginning of your word and need some inspiration to know where to go next, we have got you covered.

Five-letter words starting with “DR” to try on Wordle

DRABS

DRAFF

DRAFT

DRAGS

DRAIL

DRAIN

DRAKE

DRAMA

DRAMS

DRANK

DRAPE

DRATS

DRAVE

DRAWL

DRAWN

DRAWS

DRAYS

DREAD

DREAM

DREAR

DRECK

DREED

DREES

DREGS

DREKS

DRESS

DREST

DRIBS

DRIED

DRIER

DRIES

DRIFT

DRILL

DRILY

DRINK

DRIPS

DRIPT

DRIVE

DROID

DROIT

DROKE

DROLL

DRONE

DROOL

DROOP

DROPS

DROPT

DROSS

DROUK

DROVE

DROWN

DRUBS

DRUGS

DRUID

DRUMS

DRUNK

DRUPE

DRUSE

DRYAD

DRYAS

DRYER

DRYLY

Naturally, since you only found consonants so far, one possible strategy is to find the vowels using one or two vowel-heavy words as the next guesses. Only one of the words above has no vowels (“DRYLY”), but an important detail is that several of them only have one vowel. And, while that can help ensure any vowels you find are precise hints, it might not be the most efficient way to use your next guesses, depending on how the game is going for you. So another possible solution is to mix a couple of vowels with the most common consonants, like “L,” “R,” and “T.” That should give you the information you need.

If you’re still unsure and don’t want to wait until Wordle resets at midnight local time, you can always look up the answer to today’s puzzle (which we update around 12am CT).