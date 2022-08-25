Wordle game help: 5-letter words starting with ‘C’ and ending in ‘N’

On most days, finding the answer to Wordle will be a simple task, especially for longtime players. But sometimes, after a couple of letters from the mystery word come out green, you might still not feel close to solving the puzzle. If the letters you found today are a starting “C” and an ending “N,” check out the list below and some ideas of how to narrow it down.

Five-letter words starting with “C” and ending in “N” to try on Wordle

CABIN

CAIRN

CAJON

CANON

CAPON

CHAIN

CHURN

CLEAN

CLOWN

CODEN

CODON

COGON

COIGN

COLIN

COLON

CONIN

COPEN

COTAN

COVEN

COVIN

COZEN

CROON

CROWN

CUMIN

CUTIN

CYTON

Your next steps will be narrowing down the list above and finding the remaining three letters, which might include repetitions. First, cross out all the options with letters that came out gray in your previous guesses. Then, look at the list and start planning your next words.

Almost all of the words on the list above contain at least one “O” somewhere—the ones that don’t will always contain either a “U” or an “A.” That means, if you have no information about any of those, that it might be worth using one of your next guesses for the vowel strategy, the one several players use to begin the game. What you should do is set aside the starting “C” and ending “N” for one guess and pick a vowel-heavy word (we suggest “AULOI” because it contains the vowels that appear the most frequently and a common consonant as well). With the feedback from “AULOI” and the information you found on your own, you probably know enough to have an idea of what to guess next.

Considering the entire list, “L,” “R,” “T,” and “W” are the most common consonants, so it is probably worth trying some of them first, but all of them combined don’t even make up for half of the words. That means you will need to rely on what your list currently looks like, after finding the vowels and crossing out some of the options. Keep in mind that the letters “F,” “K,” “Q,” “S,” and “X” do not appear anywhere on the list; even if they are still in your pool, avoid them and prioritize the letters that can actually give some information.

If you’re still unsure and don’t want to wait until Wordle resets at midnight local time, you can always look up the answer to today’s puzzle (which we update around 12am CT).