Wordle game help: 5-letter words starting with ‘BLU’

Wordle is a game that makes its players try to guess a secret word. Every day a new word is chosen, and there are six attempts before the game results in a defeat. The only clues are the letters present in the words that were used previously. The rules are simple, but the game can be complex enough for its players to create the most diverse strategies on how to solve the puzzle each day.

One of the most common strategies is to use the first two attempts to test all vowels, narrowing down the number of possible answers. Knowing words with many vowels is very useful for choosing the first word to use.

Another option is to find words that have a high chance of finding letters present in the correct answer and, if possible, also in the correct positions. For this, a good idea is to guess words with the most common letters, the main ones being the vowels “A” and “E” and the consonants “C” and “S.” Two great options for this are the words “SLATE” and “CARES,” Both have a good chance of reducing the possible answers to less than a few hundred.

For the more daring players, or those bored with always winning the game, it’s possible to use a risky strategy: turn Wordle into a kind of anagram game. The idea is to test most letters of the alphabet and leave only the last attempts to organize the information that you’ve found. It is impossible to do this if Hard mode is on, but otherwise, all you need is a list of five or six words in which no letters are repeated. “FAINT,” “CHEVY,” “SWORD,” and “PLUMB” will leave two attempts remaining. The risky part is that sometimes there are repeated letters in the correct answer, or there may be similar words that fit together, so use this stratefy at your own risk.

Whichever strategy you choose, you might just find out that the secret word starts with the letters “BLU” and you don’t know what to guess next. In that case, here are some five-letter words starting with “BLU,” sorted alphabetically.

Five-letter words starting with ‘BLU’ to try on Wordle

blubs

blued

bluer

blues

bluet

bluey

bluff

blume

blunt

blurb

blurs

blurt

blush

All the words on this list are accepted by Wordle, and will give you more clues as to which letters are present or not in the word of the day. Another good tip to get it right as early as possible is to find which other vowels are present in the word of the day to narrow down your options. Beware of words that may have repeated letters, and don’t forget to try words you already know first, since Wordle tends to choose more common words as the right answer.

These tips should help you complete your latest Wordle task.