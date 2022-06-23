Wordle game help: 5-letter words starting with ‘A’ and containing ‘U’

If you have been playing Wordle for a while, you probably have found or developed your favorite strategy to guarantee a win by now. In case you have no idea what the phenomenon is about, this web-based puzzle tasks players with finding out a different five-letter word each day. There are no clues to start, but the letters in each guess will provide information, changing colors to indicate if they are in the word or not. That means the best strategy is having some strong words to start, though there is some debate on which ones are the best.

Several players prefer to start by finding the vowels, but that also has its limitations.

That may leave you with a couple of vowels and no idea on what the consonants are. If you found an “A” in the beginning of your word and an “U” somewhere else, check out the list below for some ideas.

Five-letter words starting with “A” and containing “U” to try on Wordle

ABOUT

ABUSE

ABUTS

ABUZZ

ACUTE

ADIEU

ADULT

ADUNC

ADUST

AFOUL

AGLUS

AGUED

AGUES

AHULL

AJUGA

ALBUM

ALGUM

ALMUD

ALMUG

ALOUD

ALULA

ALUMS

AMOUR

AMPUL

AMUCK

AMUSE

ANKUS

ANNUL

ANURA

AQUAE

AQUAS

ARCUS

ARGUE

ARGUS

ARUMS

ASCUS

ASURA

AUDAD

AUDIO

AUDIT

AUGER

AUGHT

AUGUR

AULIC

AUNTS

AUNTY

AURAE

AURAL

AURAR

AURAS

AUREI

AURES

AURIC

AURIS

AURUM

AUTOS

AUXIN

AWFUL

AZUKI

AZURE

You must have guessed one or two of the words above to get to these clues. The best thing you can do now is to rule out a few of them by checking the position of the “U,” even if it came out yellow in your previous guess, and prioritize the most common consonants, like “L,” “R,” and “M” in the next ones. Keep in mind that, while “S” is also common, it frequently appears in plural forms, and those will never be the answer to the Wordle puzzle.

If you’re still unsure and don’t want to wait until Wordle resets at midnight local time, you can always look up the answer to today’s puzzle (which we update around 12am CT).