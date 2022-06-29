Wordle game help: 5-letter words ending in ‘KY’

Wordle can be challenging some days. While simplicity has been a crucial factor in getting so many players, it’s not always easy to find the secret word before the six tries run out. New words are chosen every day, so it is natural sometimes more complicated or lesser-known words appear as the correct answer. But all players will have the same amount of tries before losing.

Looking up which words are good to guess first in Wordle can help you get the most information using as few tries as possible. Using some common English consonants like the letters ‘T’, ‘S’, or ‘N’ is a good way to look for letters present in the correct answer. The chances of finding some orange letters in these cases are higher than using words with the letters ‘J’ and ‘V’ for example.

If you used your first few tries and only discovered that the secret word of the day ends in the sequence ‘KY’, here are some five-letter words that end in ‘KY’, sorted alphabetically to make it easier to eliminate the words you’ve already discarded.

Five-letter words ending in ‘KY’ to try on Wordle

balky

barky

beaky

bosky

braky

bulky

casky

choky

cocky

conky

cooky

corky

dicky

dinky

dorky

ducky

dumky

dusky

ensky

flaky

fluky

folky

forky

funky

gawky

geeky

gooky

gunky

hanky

hinky

hooky

hulky

hunky

husky

jacky

jerky

jocky

junky

kicky

kooky

lanky

larky

leaky

linky

looky

lucky

manky

micky

milky

mirky

mucky

murky

musky

narky

parky

pawky

peaky

pecky

perky

pesky

picky

pinky

pocky

porky

punky

quaky

reeky

risky

rocky

rooky

sarky

shaky

silky

smoky

snaky

spiky

sucky

sulky

tacky

talky

tusky

wacky

wonky

yeuky

yolky

yucky

yukky

zinky

All the words on this list are accepted by Wordle and will give you more clues as to which letters are present or not in the word of the day until you get it right. Another good tip to get it right as early as possible is to find which other vowels are present in the word of the day to narrow down your options. Beware of words that may have repeated letters and don’t forget to try words you already know first, since Wordle tends to choose more common words as the right answer.

These tips should help you complete your latest Wordle task.