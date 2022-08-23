Wordle game help: 5-letter words ending in ‘EN’

Wordle challenges its players to guess specific five-letter words. Every day the correct answer changes and players are given six guesses to guess correctly.

The only hints available appear after the first attempt, using the letters of the word to say if they are present in the answer and what their possible positions are.

This fact causes many players to assign a high value to the first word guessed, at which time there is no hint at all.

The search for the best word to guess first in Wordle takes players to many different places. While some prefer to start the game with words with the most vowels, others look for more efficient ways to win the game.

Starting with words like ‘SLATE’ and ‘CARES’ increases players’ chances of finding the correct answer, on average, as they are words that contain many letters common to Wordle’s answers.

Even starting with these words, you may have just discovered that the correct answer has ‘EN’ at the end and you don’t know what to guess next. In this case, here are some five-letter words ending with ‘EN’, sorted alphabetically so you’ll have less work to do with filtering your choices by the letters you’ve already eliminated.

Five-letter words ending in ‘EN’ to try on Wordle

admen

alien

arpen

ashen

aspen

axmen

baken

boxen

coden

copen

coven

cozen

daven

dawen

dizen

doven

doyen

dozen

eaten

eeven

elmen

erven

given

green

haven

heben

hizen

hogen

hosen

hoten

hoven

hymen

laden

laten

leben

liken

limen

linen

liven

loden

losen

lozen

lumen

maven

mixen

mizen

moten

nomen

numen

oaken

oaten

often

olden

owsen

paten

paven

preen

queen

ramen

raven

remen

ripen

risen

riven

rouen

roven

rowen

rumen

samen

semen

seven

sewen

seyen

sheen

silen

siren

skeen

soken

steen

syren

taken

tapen

token

treen

tween

unpen

vimen

vixen

waken

waxen

wheen

widen

wizen

woken

women

woven

woxen

yamen

yeven

yewen

zazen

All the words on this list are accepted by Wordle and will give you more clues as to which letters are present or not in the word of the day until you get it right.

Another good tip to get it right as early as possible is to find which other vowels are present in the word of the day to narrow down your options. Beware of words that may have repeated letters and don’t forget to try words you already know first, since Wordle tends to choose more common words as the right answer.

These tips should help you complete your latest Wordle task.