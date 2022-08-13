Wordle game help: 5-letter words ending in ‘EL’

On most days, longtime Wordle players will not have much trouble finding the answer to the puzzle. Even if you have not come up with a strategy of your own, there are several fan-favorite strategies all over the internet that can help you get the mystery word right in six guesses or less. But the English language, like any language, is full of possibilities and unusual letter combinations, which can occasionally make that task more difficult.

If today is looking like one of the harder days for you, and you’re feeling stuck after finding an “E” followed by an “L” at the end of the word, we can help. Below is a list of words that fit the criteria, as well as a small guide to what your next steps could be.

Five-letter words ending in ‘EL’ to try on Wordle

ANGEL

APPEL

ARIEL

ARTEL

BABEL

BAGEL

BEDEL

BETEL

BEVEL

BEZEL

BOTEL

BOWEL

CAMEL

CHIEL

CREEL

CRUEL

CUPEL

DEVEL

DOWEL

DYNEL

EASEL

EXCEL

EXPEL

FUSEL

GAVEL

GIMEL

GRUEL

HAZEL

HOSEL

HOTEL

HOVEL

IMPEL

JEBEL

JEWEL

JUREL

KEVEL

KNEEL

KUGEL

LABEL

LAPEL

LEVEL

LIBEL

LOSEL

MODEL

MOHEL

MOREL

MOTEL

NAVEL

NEWEL

NOVEL

ORIEL

OUSEL

OUZEL

PANEL

PIXEL

RATEL

RAVEL

REBEL

REFEL

REPEL

REVEL

ROWEL

RUBEL

SHIEL

SOREL

SPEEL

SPIEL

STEEL

TOWEL

UMBEL

VOWEL

VOXEL

WEDEL

WHEEL

YODEL

YOKEL

An idea that can help you know what to do next is analyze what are the most common letters on the list above. That way, you can prioritize those over your next guesses to get the most information out of each one. Also, remember to ignore all the letters that came out gray before, because you will be wasting your time using them again.

The letters that appear the most frequently on the list are “A,” “B,” “O,” “R,” and a second instance of “E.” That last one is important to keep in mind, because it is a sign that at least one of the letters in the word can be repeated—if you seem to be out of letters and possible combinations, try that. But first, you can mix the most common letters over a couple of guesses, in words like “REBEL,” “BOTEL,” and “EASEL.” Keeping the “EL” at the end reduces your possibilities of combinations, so you also can go straight for a word like “ABORE” instead.

If you’re still unsure and don’t want to wait until Wordle resets at midnight local time, you can always look up the answer to today’s puzzle (which we update around 12am CT).