Wordle game help: 5-letter words ending in ‘EAT’

Wordle is a game where players need to discover a secret word before their six attempts run out. Although you can play for as long as you want, there is a daily time limit, as at midnight of each day the puzzle resets, and a new answer is chosen.

The biggest difficulty is that the hints only start to appear after the first word is guessed, because just like in the Mastermind game, Wordle uses colors to demonstrate whether the letters of each word are included in the correct answer or not, including their positions.

Because of this fact, many players seek to understand the best word to guess first when playing Wordle. This first moment where there are no hints can be approached in several different ways. While some players may simply want to use some of their favorite words, others may want to search for words that will grant more chances of winning.

One of the best options involves trying to start with words that use the most common letters in equally common positions. The most common vowels are “A” and “E,” and some consonants are “S,” “R,” and “L.” Words like “SLATE,” “ARISE,” and “CARES” are great options for starting a safe game of Wordle.

If you’re still having trouble after discovering that the correct answer has the letters “EAT” at the end, here are some five-letter words ending in “EAT,” sorted alphabetically so you’ll have less work to do with filtering your choices by the letters you’ve already eliminated.

Five-letter words ending in ‘EAT’ to try on Wordle

bleat

cheat

cleat

exeat

great

pleat

sceat

speat

sweat

treat

wheat

All the words on this list are accepted by Wordle, and will give you more clues as to which letters are present or not in the word of the day. Another good tip to get it right as early as possible is to find which other vowels are present in the word of the day to narrow down your options. Beware of words that may have repeated letters, and don’t forget to try words you already know first, since Wordle tends to choose more common words as the right answer.

These tips should help you complete your latest Wordle task.