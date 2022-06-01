Wordle game help: 5-letter words ending in ‘AK’

Now owned by the New York Times, Josh Wardle’s Wordle is the word game that brought word games back to the spotlight. With a simple format that inspired several alternative versions, it has become an essential part of the daily routines of many players around the world.

Each day, Wordle will pick a different five-letter word for the challenge, and players have 24 hours and six tries to guess it. There are no clues except the letters in the words, which change colors after each guess if they’re present in the answer to the puzzle. So one thing that may happen if you play the game every day is getting stuck after finding just a couple of letters, either because you can’t think of anything that fits the letters you found or because there are too many options.

If you found “AK” at the end of your word and need some ideas, check out the list below.

Five-letter words ending in “AK” to try on Wordle

APEAK

BLEAK

BREAK

CLOAK

CREAK

CROAK

FREAK

HOPAK

KAIAK

KAYAK

KULAK

MUZAK

SNEAK

SPEAK

STEAK

TILAK

TROAK

TWEAK

UMIAK

WREAK

YARAK

Some of the words above are unlikely to appear as the answer, for being too uncommon. But Wordle does, at times, pick some uncommon words, so you can’t rule them out completely. One possible strategy is to find the letters that appear the most in the list (respectively, “E,” “R,” and “O”) and prioritize them on your next guesses because they will give you the most information.

If you’re still unsure and don’t want to wait until Wordle resets at midnight local time, you can always look up the answer to today’s puzzle (which we update around 12am CT).