Wizards of the Coast rumored to cancel some of its video game projects

Some reports suggest that Magic: The Gathering creator Wizards of the Coast has cancelled some of its unannounced video game projects.

As per Bloomberg, a spokesperson from Wizards of the Coast claimed that at least five video game projects will be affected by the move. It was also pointed out that the cancellation by the company is part of its plan “as it scales back its ambition in the industry.”

Some of the game studios that worked for Wizards of the Coast include Otherside Entertainment and Hidden Path Entertainment, though it was not determined if the games the two studios are working on would be the titles that were reportedly cancelled.

But the spokesperson also mentioned that Wizards of the Coast is still “committed to using digital games,” yet it made some “changes” to its long-term portfolio “to focus on games which are strategically aligned with developing our existing brands and those which show promise in expanding or engaging our audience in new ways.” 15 people are said to lose their roles in the company, but will have a chance to apply to other openings within its mother company, Hasbro.

This follows the claims made by Magic: The Gathering designer Mark Rosewater that some of the Un-sets from the trading card game could soon be removed from the market. Rosewater mentioned that the supplementary sets sold poorly when these were released in comparison to other Magic sets that were launched during the same time frame.