Will Octolings be playable in Splatoon 3?

One of Nintendo’s legendary IPs is getting a new edition in the form of Splatoon 3, which will be making its debut on Sept. 9. The game will be taking place in a new world named Splatlands, and players will also get to see familiar elements from past games in the franchise on top of all the new content.

Weapons like Killer Wail and Big Bubbler will be included in the game with new designs. Players will have a chance to enjoy the latest Splatoon content in a four-vs-four multiplayer mode and a new campaign.

The new content will make customizing characters more fun, and players may wonder whether DLC content from Splatoon 2 will be available in Splatoon 3.

Can you play as Octolings in Splatoon 3?

Though Nintendo hasn’t officially confirmed anything yet, Octolings are present in Splatoon 3’s box art. The expansion containing Octolings, the Octo Expansion, was also added to the Nintendo Switch Online Expansion Pack Subscription. Fans who have the membership won’t need to purchase the expansion to unlock Octolings in Splatoon 2. With this in mind, the chances of Octolings being playable in Splatoon 3 is high.

Considering the game’s release is only a few months away, fans will likely learn more about the game in the upcoming months. Nintendo generally enjoys rolling out teasers and more game-related content on a weekly basis, and one of them could give an official answer regarding Octolings’ presence in Splatoon 3.