Will Horizon Forbidden West have flying mounts?

Aloy will be set on a new adventure in Horizon Forbidden West. The game is scheduled for a Feb. 18 release, exclusively on PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5.

While following Aloy taking on challenges will be thrilling enough, there will also be new mechanics and features aiming to improve the gameplay experience.

A review image taken by Info PlayStation showcases Aloy riding a Sunwing, which left fans to wonder whether there will be flying mounts in the game. Though Guerrilla Games hasn’t commented on the matter, Horizon Forbidden West’s trophy list answered the question.

Will there be Horizon Forbidden West have flying mounts?

Yes, there will be flying mounts in Horizon Forbidden West. There’s an achievement that requires players to complete two flying mount quests, which verifies their involvement in the game.

At time of writing, it’s unclear when exactly players will be able to unlock flying mounts. Chances are it’ll be a part of the main storyline, but it can also be a part of a side quest along the way. The complete list of Horizon Forbidden West trophies can be found on Powerpyx.

Players will find out how they can get their hands on flying mounts in Horizon Forbidden West when the game is released on Feb. 18.

In addition to being able to fly around, players will also be able to swim in Forbidden West, increasing their overall movement around the map.