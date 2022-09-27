FromSoftware’s smash-hit open-world, roleplaying game Elden Ring was released to critical acclaim back in February. And since most fans have completed their playthroughs of the breathtaking Lands Between, many have begun to wonder if any new downloadable content is in the works.

Elden Ring can provide those who play it with hundreds of hours of entertainment, depending on how much side-story content you do, as well as whether you choose to enter the New Game Plus version of the game. But for some, this still isn’t enough of the one-of-a-kind experience Elden Ring provides, and they rightfully wonder if any DLC is planned for the RPG.

If you’re curious about whether Elden Ring will have DLC in the future, here’s everything we know so far.

Will Elden Ring have DLC?

Unfortunately, the developers and publishers of Elden Ring have kept tight lips regarding the future of the game and no DLC has been announced for the title as of yet. Despite this, FromSoftware has a track record of providing post-launch content for its games, including some of its most recent releases like Bloodborne, Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice, and every title in the Dark Souls series. Thus, one could assume that the devs might provide the same care for Elden Ring, especially considering the game has shattered all previous FromSoftware releases with over 16 million copies sold.

Based on previous DLC releases by FromSoftware, post-launch content for the game could have been expected six to seven months after its release on Feb. 25. But Elden Ring‘s open-world is on a much larger scale than any game previously released by the developers, so the wait might be longer than anticipated.