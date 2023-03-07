Cities: Skylines 2 has finally been revealed by Paradox Interactive. Although we don’t have any footage of the long-awaited sequel’s gameplay, we’ve learned new information about when Cities: Skylines 2 will release and what platforms it’ll be on, including whether or not it will be on Xbox and PC Game Pass.

Not much has been revealed about Cities: Skylines 2‘s gameplay and how it will differ from its predecessor. But Cities: Skylines 2 aims to improve upon the formula that made the original such a fan-favorite and has been described as providing “new epic scale in the most realistic city builder ever.”

Cities: Skylines 2 will also “challenge your decision-making skills and allow you to build the cities of your dreams,” according to the Colossal Order title’s Steam page.

As the hype continues to grow for Cities: Skylines 2, more and more fans join in wait for the highly anticipated city-building sim, but not all of them can afford to shovel out the undefined price tag the title will carry. As such, many have begun to wonder if Paradox’s upcoming release will be included with a Game Pass subscription.

If you’re one of those fans, here’s everything we know about Cities: Skylines 2‘s planned platform releases.

Will Cities: Skylines 2 be on Game Pass?

To put it simply, yes, Cities: Skylines 2 will be on Xbox Game Pass, according to Paradox Interactive’s official trailer. That being said, it’s unclear if that includes PC Game Pass.

Along with this info, we also learned that Cities: Skylines 2 will release on PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X/S sometime later this year.