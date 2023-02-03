Wild Hearts is a new entry to the monster-hunting genre that Monster Hunter has popularized in recent years. Since it’s release date is looming up this month, players have been left a little confused why there’s only been drips and drabs of promotion.

That question—and plenty others besides—was answered when the Wild Hearts devs hosted an AMA on the Wild Hearts Reddit forum on Thursday, Feb. 2 where they responded to queries, concerns, and all the burning questions the eager player base has had. One, in particular, was in regard to the game’s monetization: a big topic leading up to launch.

According to the Wild Hearts devs, who were responding to a Reddit comment, all post-launch content will be free. On top of that, there will be no microtransactions.

That means the game will only have one cost: the $70 launch price tag.

Further questions were asked, including how many kemonos–the big monsters in the game– will be available at launch. The devs said there’s going to be more than 20 at launch and that they’re going to be adding more as time goes on.

In regards to combat, most trailers the devs released have been emphasizing that aerial combat is going to be one of the things you’ll have to learn to be able to hunt effectively. Seeing that aerial combat seems to deal more damage, one eagle-eyed Redditor asked the devs how they plan to balance aerial and grounded combat.

In response, the devs said they felt the game’s eight weapons are all balanced for combat and are viable in all situations. It’ll depend more on player skill and mastery.

Wild Hearts will release on Feb. 16, 2023, on PC, PS5, and Xbox Series. The game will feature crossplay, unlike Monster Hunter Rise. This means that you’ll be able to play with your friends regardless of their platforms.