Wild Hearts’ secret system rewards sneaky, but kind-hearted players

Wild Hearts is Electronic Art’s attempt at the monster hunter genre, with the title being developed by KOEI TECMO GAMES. While it’s similar to the famous Monster Hunter series, it sets itself apart thanks to the fast-paced combat and ability to build on the fly. There’s another new feature unique to Wild Hearts prominently featured on Twitter that lets you pet some of the Kemono in the game.

According to a popular Twitter account @CanYouPetTheDog, there’s a mechanic that allows players to sneak up on non-aggressive wildlife, and a prompt appears that allows you to choose to either pet or slay it. If you pet the animal, you’ll be awarded resources, but that’s likely also the case if you were to choose to slay the monster as well.

https://twitter.com/CanYouPetTheDog/status/1626657740960718850?s=20

Can You Pet the Dog is a popular social media account that will usually play new game releases to find out whether or not you can pet the animals. In the video shared, the player can be seen interacting with a variety of animal hybrids like a rabbit that’s also a plant, a turtle with a bird’s beak, and a brightly colored dragon. They’re all able to be pet if you can sneak close enough.

Since players are able to get crafting rewards from petting the animals, there is an incentive to be a nice hunter and not kill every creature you see. Instead, players can interact with the ecosystem and take out the aggressive Kemono to keep the smaller monsters safe. This is actually much more optimistic than the Monster Hunter series, where you have to kill or maim monsters to get materials.

Players can truly live out peaceful animal-friendly moments in between the fighting thanks to this one small mechanic in Wild Hearts.