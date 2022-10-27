With the release of Football Manager 2023 on the horizon, the excitement levels are going through the roof.

The latest part of the franchise is set to release on Nov. 8, and will once again take players into the world of managing their favorite soccer clubs. As always, they will be able to choose between global giants like Real Madrid or Manchester City and squads from the lower-level domestic leagues from numerous countries.

Whether players like to fight for the Champions League trophy in their first season or elevate their local club to a top-tier competitor throughout 20 seasons, one thing is certain—tons of fun await Football Manager 2023 players.

Unfortunately, not all leagues and clubs are licensed in Football Manager 2023, including England’s top competition, the Premier League.

Why is the Premier League not in Football Manager 2023?

The developers try to bring as much realism and authenticity to the game, both by making the gameplay as similar to a real-life soccer manager as possible and by also bringing in real clubs and players. Sadly, Sports Interactive couldn’t obtain every single one of them, which means a few clubs and leagues will be replaced with fictional ones.

That’s the case with Premier League, which has an exclusive licensing deal with the FIFA series. It, therefore, won’t be in Football Manager 2023.

There are some Premier League clubs that are coming to FM23, though. Manchester City and Brighton and Hove Albion will be added, alongside some lower-tier English leagues, like SkyBet Championship.