The third Robin to take on the mantle, but likely not the last.

The latest action adventure RPG to take place in Gotham sees the loss of Batman, but those he trained step up to take his place. The criminals have taken the opportunity to descend upon Gotham, and it’s up to Robin, Batgirl, Nightwing, and Red Hood to defend it. With these characters having a long backstory in the comics, many players are curious about who they are in Gotham Knights.

Robin is a name that’s been passed down through the years to a number of different kids who Batman has seen potential in. Here’s all the information you need to know about which Robin is in Gotham Knights.

Which Robin is in Gotham Knights?

The Robin in Gotham Knights is the third kid to take up the red, green, and yellow outfit, meaning his name is Tim Drake. Because he’s the youngest member of the Bat-family, he’s considerably shorter than Red Hood and Nightwing, and even Batgirl. What he lacks in height, he makes up for with his deductive reasoning and conviction for the mission.

Tim is somewhere around his mid-teens in Gotham Knights, meaning he looked up to Batman that much more before he passed. Now, he’s even more motivated for his role as Robin and is ready to defend the city he and everyone he loves calls home.

If the game follows Tim’s origins from the comics, he was a fan of Batman and Robin when Grayson first took up the role. He continued to follow, watching Grayson go on to be Nightwing, with Jason Todd taking on the role after him. After Todd’s death, Drake saw it as his personal mission to help Batman regain himself. Shortly after, Tim became the new Robin.