Where to find the Marker Fragment in the Dead Space (2023) remake

The Dead Space remake is bringing players back to the dark halls of the USG Ishimura and all the horrors locked within. While players will do well to just survive their time on the ship, there are also a number of collectibles that players can collect. One of these collectibles required for an achievement is a fragment from the Marker.

Fortunately, players can find a Marker Fragment early in the game next to one of the objectives used to get the trams working. Here’s all the information you need to know about where to find the Marker Fragment in Dead Space (2023).

Where is the Marker Fragment in the Dead Space remake?

Screengrab via Motive

A Marker Fragment can be found inside the Maintenance Bay in the early part of the game when you’re looking for the Data Board. After unlocking the room that it’s in on the map above, you’ll notice a purple glint on the shelf to the right of where the Data Board is resting. Melee attack or shoot that position to knock the item loose so you can take it with you.

The actual achievement is to “Pick up a Marker Fragment for the first time,” so this could mean there are multiple pieces scattered across the ship. This would also explain how everyone on the ship was affected so quickly, with the Marker Fragments working as smaller beacons of its influence. Once you’ve obtained the Fragment, you can continue ahead with your objective.

Since you’ll reach this point early in the game, it makes it a perfect start to a New Game Plus mode, where you can run and grab it to complete any achievements left outstanding.