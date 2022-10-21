Where Super Smash Bros. started: Sakurai shares new footage and details from original prototype

If you’re unaware, Masahiro Sakurai has started his own YouTube channel and has been posting lessons and advice for budding game developers. His recent video talks about how the popular Super Smash Bros. came to be.

In the video, Sakurai shared the first prototype of Smash Bros. called the Dragon King: Fighting Game which basically had the foundations of Smash Bros. but was still incomplete. This prototype has never seen the light of day outside Nintendo until today. The game had smash attacks, midair jumps, and directional attacks.

But, the game didn’t have specials, which made recovering difficult.

After the falling through of two games Nintendo was developing, they looked for another game that could finish quickly. Sakurai then went ahead and presented Dragon King: Fighting Game, as it is the fastest to complete compared to his other prototypes.

Sakurai delved deep into his philosophy behind Smash, how it was called the antithesis of fighting games, how he dealt with combos, what he felt about tilting the stick and flicking the stick for smash attacks and tilt attacks, and many many more.

At first, the game isn’t supposed to have Nintendo characters, but they managed to persuade Nintendo to allow them to borrow their iconic characters.

He also revealed the reactions of the devs when they finished Smash Bros.

If you’re interested in game development and want to know more about the choices of one of the premiere game devs in our generation, you should head to his channel; Sakurai provides a significant amount of knowledge in just a short amount of time.