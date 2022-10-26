When will The Witcher Remake release?

CD Projekt RED has revealed another part of its future plans for The Witcher franchise.

After unveiling a series of projects for the franchise earlier this month, including a new Witcher trilogy, the developers went into further detail on one of those earlier today. It was revealed that Project Canis Majoris, originally touted as an open-world RPG separate from the new trilogy, will actually be a remake of the original Witcher game.

This remake will be developed and rebuilt “from the ground up in Unreal Engine 5,” arguably the most advanced engine available to developers today. CDPR announced that the Polish studio Fool’s Theory will be primarily working on the game. There are several veteran Witcher developers on staff at the studio and CDPR will also be lending creative supervision on the project.

The Witcher Remake is said to be “in the early stages of development,” which has fans wondering exactly when they’ll be able to get their hands on the game, which was originally released in 2007 for PC only.

The release date for The Witcher Remake

At this current time, there is no release date or even general time frame for the launch of The Witcher Remake. The only knowledge we have is a statement from CDPR that says “it’s still early and we want to ensure that the game is created with the utmost care and attention to detail.” The developers went on to say “we want to ask you for patience as it will be a while until we start talking about this project in detail.”

From the sounds of it, players will be waiting quite a while to even hear more about The Witcher Remake, let alone actually get to play it. The game is being completely rebuilt in a new engine with a new studio leading the development. It stands to reason that it could be at least a couple of years before players see the launch of The Witcher Remake.

Right now, it seems like 2024 could be a logical release year for the game. CDPR has said that it wants to release a majority of its future titles fairly close to one another. Project Canis Majoris could be the game that starts off this new era of The Witcher franchise. But delays could happen or the game could take longer to develop than CDPR initially thought. That said, it wouldn’t be surprising to see 2025 come around and still not have The Witcher Remake released to the public.

CDPR head of studio Adam Badowski recognizes that fans desperately want to play the remake but stresses that patience is a virtue, especially with this title. Badowski said that the game will be “worth the wait,” so fans will have to practice patience before hearing more about The Witcher Remake.