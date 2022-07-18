When will Madden 23 release?

It’s almost that time of the year when sports titles release their games for the upcoming year. With rosters slowly finalizing, the next edition of Madden is also around the corner.

Like the previous iteration of the franchise, Madden 23 will be available on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Xbox Series X and S, and PC. In addition to the usual roster updates, Madden 23’s franchise mode will feature Scouting and the reworked version of the Free Agency mode.

With Madden 23’s release date getting finalized, more fans will look forward to pre-ordering the game. Madden 23 is currently available for pre-order on Xbox, PlayStation, and three different platforms on PC.

When is Madden 23’s release date?

Madden 23 will be released on Aug. 19, 2022. Pre-ordering Madden 23 will unlock the following benefits:

All Madden Edition pre-order rewards for Madden 23

4,600 Madden Points

Gain early access on Aug. 16 and special challenges that will be live from Aug. 16 and 18.

Madden Gear

Madden Strategy Item

Two Elite Players

Players who pre-order the game before July 22 will receive a limited-time All-Madden Team Elite Player.

Dual Entitlement, meaning players who purchase the game on the latest generation of consoles will also have access to the game on the older generation.

Standard Edition pre-order rewards for Madden 23

Two Elite Players in the Ultimate Team game mode

All Madden Gear

Madden Strategy Item

All the pre-order bonuses will be available on your account once you load into the game for the first time.