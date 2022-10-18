When will Gotham Knights get Heroic Assault 4-player co-op mode?

This mode will bring all the heroes together.

Fans of the Arkham series and the DC Universe are excited for the upcoming Gotham Knights, which features a Gotham where Batman is dead. It’s up to the player to take on the role of four of the Batman family, Batgirl, Robin, Nightwing, and Red Hood to defend Gotham from the criminals.

Recently, Warner Bros announced a four-person online co-op mode will also be coming.

The Heroic Assault co-op mode will allow four players to work together against the dark forces of Gotham.

Here’s all the information you need to know about when Gotham Knight‘s four-player co-op mode Heroic Assault will be released.

When will Gotham Knights get Heroic Assault?

According to the Gotham Knights Twitter account, the free four-player co-op mode called Heroic Assault will be released on Tuesday, Nov. 29.

This new mode will be added in addition to the already existing two-player co-op that will launch with the game on Friday, Oct. 21. There is likely plenty to keep players engaged before the new mode releases late next month.

Gotham has thrown down a new gauntlet. Heroic Assault, the free 4-player co-op experience, is coming to #GothamKnights November 29, 2022. Learn more at https://t.co/cDNfcheGrw pic.twitter.com/v3tU7DQvPh — Gotham Knights (@GothamKnights) October 14, 2022

The Heroic Assault mode will be separate from the story mode, instead putting players in an arena-style environment with “specific objectives to complete and enemies to defeat on each floor (30 floors total), according to the Gotham Knights FAQ.

The four-player co-op will only be available for the new Heroic Assault mode, not in the main campaign.

There are not many details given about this new mode yet, but more will likely be announced after the game is released. It may tie into the story of the main game, but it will be its own experience independent of that.