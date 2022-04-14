When is QuakeCon 2022?

Bethesda recently announced its annual QuakeCon event will return this year as a digital event again. This is the second time the showcase will be in a digital setting, with last year’s edition being the first because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Bethesda has not announced the whole schedule about the event, although it now already mentioned a couple of things that fans can expect with this year’s QuakeCon. This includes new streaming programming, online meetups, giveaways, charity opportunities, the virtual BYOC, and more. In June, more details will be revealed which could tackle more on the specifics of the event.

Also, an in-person QuakeCon is most likely happening next year and will be returning to its home in Dallas. Past iterations of the event included various showcases from the different franchises of id Software and Bethesda Softworks, as well as the famous Duel Tournaments, which began way back in 1996.

QuakeCon 2022 will be a three-day event and will run from August 18 to 20. Bethesda said through their official post that it “had to make decisions when there was still too much uncertainty to commit to successfully executing an in-person QuakeCon.”

You can visit the official QuakeCon website to be updated with the latest details about this year’s edition of the event.