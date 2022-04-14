When does V Rising early access release?

If you are looking for a new adventure with pure bloodiness and thrill, then Stunlock Studios’ upcoming open-world, vampire-themed strategy game V Rising might be for you.

V Rising is a game where you can “explore a vast open-world together with friends or hunt solo as you pillage villages, raid bandit camps, and traverse the territories of supernatural beasts,” according to the description on the game’s website. Additionally, you can also do other things such as rebuilding castles and converting humans into loyal servants that can expand your “vampire empire.”

Stunlock also released a new blog post that introduced the game’s environments, such as the Farbane Woods, Cursed Forest, and Silverlight Hills. More details about the game, such as “new places to explore, lore to discover, or improving and refining the current regions and inhabitants,” are expected to arrive in the near future.

V Rising is confirmed to be released for PC, primarily on Steam. The game entered closed beta testing on March 23. Now, it’s official that the title will be having early access on the platform beginning May 17, where more players can experience what the game has to offer.

You can learn more by visiting the game’s official website.