One of the most critically-acclaimed games for the last generation of consoles is getting a remake.

The Last of Us Part I looks to be a nearly shot-for-shot remake of the original 2013 PlayStation exclusive The Last of Us. Following the success of the original game and its sequel, The Last of Us Part II, the remake of the series’ first game has been completely rebuilt from the ground up, using all new assets.

They are using the original performances but enhanced with more details



The remake will reportedly contain the same original voice and motion-capture performances from the original game, but with enhanced details and rebuilt environments. The side-by-side pictures of the remake compared to the original game shown at Summer Game Fest look impressive, to say the least, as the new game achieves a level of photo-like realism that was difficult to even conceive of in 2013.

As one of the best-selling and most-enduring PlayStation exclusives ever made, it makes sense that a remake for the PS5 would come out, as series enthusiasts will be sure to get their hands on a copy. The question remains, however, when exactly the remake will release.

When does The Last of Us Part I remake release?

According to the announcement trailer, The Last of Us Part I will be coming to PS5 in the fall, with players able to play the game on Sept. 2.

The remake will also make its way to PC, which is consistent with Sony’s previously-stated intention of making PlayStation exclusives available to PC players. The announcement of the new game said that PC players will also be able to play The Last of Us Part I at some point but only mentioned that the game was “in development” for PC.

It stands to reason that PC players will probably get their hands on the game at some point later this year, but they’ll most likely have to wait a bit longer than those players who own a PS5.