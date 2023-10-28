When does the Football Manager 2024 review embargo lift?

This is when the first FM24 reviews will come out.

Football Manager is celebrating its 20th anniversary with FM24, a game that promises to be “the most complete edition to date”. Promises are one thing, proper independent reviews are another. As usual, there are limits to how early reviews can be published, and we’ll tell you when the Football Manager 2024 review embargo lifts.

We can’t wait to share our FM24 impressions with you, and you can bet the house that we’ll do that as soon as possible, but how soon is that actually? Sports Interactive is on the lenient side of the industry in terms of embargoes and limitations, but there are still rules to abide by nevertheless.

The good news is that even with a Football Manager 2024 review embargo in place, you will still have time to go through your favorite video game reviewers’ opinions and pre-order afterward if you like what you see and hear. We did say that Sports Interactive is generous with its embargoes.

When does the FM24 review embargo lift?

The initial judgment on FM24 will drop a few days before launch. Image via Sports Interactive

The earliest reviews for Football Manager 2024 will come out on Nov. 2 at precisely 10am CT. Below you will find the exact time when the FM24 review embargo lifts in other key time zones. All hours provided are for Nov. 2 unless noted otherwise.

Something to keep in mind is the time zone switch that will occur in some regions on Oct. 29. We’ve adjusted all provided review embargoes to reflect these changes, which is why the times may appear out of sync with one another compared to usual time zone differences.

8am PDT

11am EDT

3pm BST

4pm CET

5pm EET

11pm CST

Nov. 3, 12am JST

Nov. 3, 4am NZDT

After that point in time, it is open season on all FM24 content, including reviews, critiques, and opinions. The game is implementing a bunch of new features, not the least of which is the ability to transfer your FM23 saves to FM24. We doubt there’s a single person on planet Earth who would dislike that particular feature, but opinions on everything else may vary.

If you want to find out what we think of Sports Interactive’s latest offering, be sure to refresh our page every few seconds around the time the clock hits 10am CT on Nov. 2. We’ll be there among the first outlets to review Football Manager 2024, and while we won’t spoil what we think of the game yet, we will say that you’re in for an interesting read.

