When does Scorn release?

No one thought it would release this quickly.

Fans of horror games will have to get ready to gear up for the upcoming Ebb Software title, Scorn. This nightmarish first-person horror game has sped up its release date, moving a week ahead of schedule.

This atmospheric adventure game showcased some of its eery elements in a trailer released Sept. 29, where viewers got to relish in the uncomfortable but intriguing environment in the Scorn universe.

The Scorn Twitter account gave fans a sneak peek, only sharing a short trailer and saying “You’ve waited long enough,” leaving audiences wanting more.

The developers haven’t shared too much about the title, only giving hints of what players are to experience. On Scorn’s steam page, the developers explain that users will explore interconnected regions throughout Scorn’s creepy open-ended world.

Scorn showcases no cut-scenes throughout the game, aiming to keep players focused on the “grisly reality of the living, breathing world you’re in.”

It promises harsh, unsympathetic gameplay only for the strong-willed and keen observers.

The game is currently only launching on PC and Xbox Series X|S so PlayStation fans might have to make the transition to be able to experience the horrific intensity of Scorn.

Scorn is set to release on Oct 14.