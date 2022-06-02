One of the most highly-anticipated remakes in recent memory is finally official, and it has a release date. The long-rumored remake of Resident Evil 4 was officially announced in Thursday’s PlayStation State of Play event.

News of an RE4 remake date back as far as 2020, when an extensive Capcom leak revealed the 2005 game was in line for an update. Now, that leak is finally a reality. The news release was accompanied by a trailer that seemed to contain actual footage from the upcoming game, and it looks impressive, to say the least.

Players will be able to walk in the shoes of Leon S. Kennedy once again, and will try to rescue Ashley Graham from a cult in Spain, surrounded by the customary zombie-like villagers and other terrifying creatures. The look and feel of the original RE4 remain, but the graphics have all received a considerable upgrade. If the gameplay gets a corresponding tune-up as well, it’s easy to see how the remake of RE4 could be just as much of a hit as the original game was.

With such a classic remake coming in the near future, Resident Evil fans will be chomping at the bit to get their hands on it. Luckily for them, they won’t have to wait too long, at least not in terms of video game development timeline. Here’s when Resident Evil 4 releases.

When does Resident Evil 4 release?

Resident Evil 4 should be available to play on March 24, 2023.

https://twitter.com/RE_Games/status/1532487904810831872?s=20&t=7pD7pEROPqwbGbKh-Ks8Zw

Despite being announced in a PlayStation event, Xbox and PC players shouldn’t be too concerned about the game’s availability. Capcom announced