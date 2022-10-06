Need for Speed Unbound, the racing series’ 25th installment, is finally on its way this year. As the first Need for Speed game to be developed by Criterion Games since 2013’s Need for Speed Rivals, fans are hoping for it to inject new life into the franchise that has suffered from a mixed audience reception in recent entries.

With a revamped, stylized look to the game that digs deep into the series’ roots of anarchy and rebellion, Need for Speed Unbound is hoping to stake its claim among the popular but more realistic racing titles like Forza and Gran Turismo with its unique flair. That flair is backed up by an expansive single-player campaign and crossplay multiplayer offerings that will see further improvements and additions beyond its initial launch through free content updates.

Much of the game’s new branding—more reminiscent of classic releases such as Need for Speed Most Wanted—has been attributed to the influence of music artist A$AP Rocky. Alongside providing a new track that can be heard in the reveal trailer, the rapper will also be seen in the game itself as a crew leader in his own exclusive mode according to creative director Kieran Crimmins in an interview with IGN.

Despite the game being in development since at least 2020, fans won’t have to wait long between today’s reveal and Need for Speed Unbound‘s eventual launch date.

When does Need for Speed Unbound release?

Need for Speed Unbound is releasing on Xbox Series X|S, Playstation 5 and PC on Dec. 2 this year, just in time for the holiday season. EA Play Pro subscribers will be able to get their hands on the game even before that, with a three-day early access for the game’s Palace Edition starting on Nov. 29.