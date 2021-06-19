When does Naraka: Bladepoint release?

Naraka: Bladepoint is a 60-player battle royale centered on mobility and a variety of melee and ranged weapons that has a lot of multiplayer fans excited for a different take on the genre.

It is the first game being developed and published by Chinese developer 24 Entertainment and ran an early open beta back in April that brought in more than 120,814 concurrent players on Steam on its first day.

PCCU for the Naraka Bladepoint demo hit 161k today. Strong growth over yesterday. https://t.co/AtiG3wTG0G — Daniel Ahmad (@ZhugeEX) June 17, 2021

Since then, the game has had subsequent testing periods that have only grown the game’s audience, with 161,000 peak concurrent players on Steam in its final beta yesterday.

24 Entertainment released a new trailer during the Summer Games Showcase, announcing that Bladepoint would be officially releasing on Aug. 12 as a premium title on Steam and the Epic Games Store. You can also purchase the game directly from the Naraka: Bladepoint website.

The base version of the game will only run you $20, with Deluxe and Ultimate editions hitting higher price tags. And, if you pre-order the game before launch, you can get bonus items.