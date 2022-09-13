As part of this morning’s Nintendo Direct, featuring a variety of games scheduled to release at the end of this year and into the beginning of 2023, Nintendo announced that the classic Kirby title, Kirby’s Return to Dream Land, will be re-released on the Switch in the form of Kirby’s Return to Dream Land Deluxe.

This game was originally released for the Wii in 2011 and marked a major turning point in the series, which had been splitting its focus between both handheld and home consoles. Here, Kirby teamed up with enemies King Dedede and Meta Knight to help newfound friend Magolor discover information regarding a mysterious ship that crashed in Dream Land.

Kirby’s Return to Dream Land also introduced Super Abilities into the game such as the Ultra Sword, which fans may recognize as Kirby’s Final Smash in Super Smash Bros. Ultimate. Though not much information was revealed regarding new content in the remake, it was announced that the Mecha ability will be added to the game that places Kirby in a robot suit, where he can shoot enemies from afar and punch them up close.

When does Kirby’s Return to Dream Land Deluxe release?

Players can look forward to returning to this Kirby title on Feb. 24, 2023, with pre-orders now available through the Nintendo eShop.

Up to four players will be able to adventure around Dream Land at once, taking control of either Kirby, King Dedede, Meta Knight, or Bandana Waddle Dee. There will also be an option for each player to pilot a different color of Kirby simultaneously, allowing everyone involved to enjoy Kirby’s exclusive access to Copy abilities.

There will be a variety of sub-games for those who want to take a break from their adventures, including a new card-matching game featuring Magalor. These are likely to be available via an option on the main menu, as they were in the original release for the Wii.