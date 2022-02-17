Horizon Forbidden West, the highly anticipated sequel to 2017’s Horizon: Zero Dawn, is almost here.

Fans won’t have to wait long for the first AAA PlayStation exclusive of the year. The game is set to release on Friday, Feb. 18, meaning that players will soon be able to follow Aloy and venture into the world of the Forbidden West.

The game developers will once again introduce players to a vast, open world, full of activities to complete and dangerous machines to defeat. As the title of the game suggests, Aloy will embark on a journey to the Forbidden West, which is an area set in the western states of America.

This time around, your mission will be to stop a mysterious plague that has been killing everything in its path. As is the tradition in open-world games, there will be plenty of other activities that will require your attention. Aloy will encounter new machines and weather anomalies, which should create an intriguing world for players.

New tribes will also be featured throughout the game. One of the tribes has even learned to tame the machines, adding another element to Horizon Forbidden West.

See what the critics are saying about Horizon Forbidden West! pic.twitter.com/dozpVYCE43 — Guerrilla (@Guerrilla) February 16, 2022

While the sequel to 2017’s Horizon: Zero Dawn picks up the best mechanics from it’s predecessor, it also adds new elements to gameplay, which makes the experience feel fresh and captivating, according to reviews.

“Horizon Forbidden West does this with aplomb, building on the already impressive foundations of 2017’s Horizon Zero Dawn to tell a thrilling story,” said IGN’s Simon Cardy. “But also adding Witcher-like settlements to the map and filling it out with great side quests. There’s a genuine sense of exploration and loads of completely involving lore behind it all to uncover. The result is a fantastic open-world action-adventure,” he added.

We have some exciting news for your all: Horizon Forbidden West has gone GOLD! ✨#HorizonForbiddenWest #RiseAboveOurRuin pic.twitter.com/oRHDtDlxTI — Guerrilla (@Guerrilla) January 27, 2022

And, it looks like Horizon Forbidden West is already a hit. Guerrilla Games, the developer of the game, revealed in January that the game has already gone gold. With the positive reviews it’s received so far, its sales are expected to raise even more.