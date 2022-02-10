When does Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes come out?

The Three Houses trio is ready to make a triumphant return to the forefront.

Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes was announced on Feb. 9 during the Nintendo Direct Livestream as the sequel looks to enhance the original Warriors game this summer.

The quarterly Nintendo Direct Livestream allowed Nintendo fans to get a glimpse of future games coming their way throughout 2022, and one of those came in the form of a gift for Fire Emblem fans after it was revealed that the tactical role-playing game would release a new game.

With the excitement and hype building for the Warriors sequel, the final question running through everyone’s mind is: when can you buy it?

When does Three Hopes come out?

Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes is set for a release date of June 24 on the Nintendo Switch.

After the success of the first Warriors game, which was a unique take on the original Fire Emblem style, Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes is ready to expand on that success without the limitations of the Nintendo 3DS.

Three Hopes will not be the first Warriors game in the Fire Emblem world. The original Fire Emblem Warriors game was released in Sep. 2017. The original Warriors game featured characters from Fire Emblem: Fates and Fire Emblem: Awakening while the upcoming sequel will make way for characters from Fire Emblem: Three Houses.

Three Houses was the first strategy game released in the Fire Emblem universe for the Nintendo Switch, which was released on Jul. 26. 2019.

The trio of Edelgard, Dmitri, and Claude are in luck as they will be the center of all the action set to unfold in Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes.