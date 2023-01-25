When does Elder Scrolls Online: Necrom release?

The Elder Scrolls Online has been one of the most-played MMOs on the market since its launch back in 2014. And continuing with its Shadow Over Morrowind saga, the title aims to tally another successful expansion with The Elder Scrolls Online: Necrom.

The expansion is set to add a new class, zone, and adventure to the beloved MMO. But for a while, there wasn’t much more information about The Elder Scrolls Online: Necrom. That all changed when Bethesda released a cinematic at the Xbox Developer Direct showcase today.

Now we have more information on the class and zone, as well as a definitive release date for The Elder Scrolls Online: Necrom. Here’s everything you need to know about the upcoming expansion.

Elder Scrolls Online: Necrom release date

Confirmed with Bethesda’s Necrom cinematic today, The Elder Scrolls Online’s next expansion is set to launch for PC and Mac on June 5, 2023, and shortly after for consoles on June 20.

Along with the expansion’s release date, we also learned of the rewards players can expect for pre-ordering The Elder Scrolls Online: Necrom. By pre-ordering the upcoming expansion, you will receive immediate access to the Sadrith Mora Spore Steed mount and Sadrith Mora Spore Pony pet. In addition to these rewards, you’ll receive a new costume, a new pet, a Crown Crate, and more when Necrom launches in June.

We also received more details about some of the content The Elder Scrolls Online: Necrom will provide for players: “Defend the secrets of Hermaeus Mora and fight to preserve reality itself with The Elder Scrolls Online: Necrom, part of the Shadow Over Morrowind saga. Master the new Arcanist class, explore Morrowind’s Telvanni Peninsula, and walk between worlds as you experience a new adventure that takes you from Tamriel into the mind-bending realm of Apocrypha itself.”

Showcased in the Cinematic Announcement Trailer is Hermaeus Mora, a recurring antagonist in the Elder Scrolls series, although it seems players will be forming some type of alliance with the Daedric Prince of Knowledge.

You can view the entire developer showcase for The Elder Scrolls Online: Necrom as well as Redfall, Minecraft Legends, Forza Motorsport 8, and more on Bethesda’s official Twitch channel.