When does Dragon’s Dogma 2 release?

Confirmation is here, but it might be a bit before we see it.

Capcom continues to fill out its lineup of projects, revealing Dragon’s Dogma 2 is officially in development as part of the franchise’s 10th anniversary celebration.

The reveal was shared by series director Hideaki Itsuno after he and long-time development partners Daigo Ikeno and Kenichi Suzuki talked about the history of the franchise and how the original team developed it during a shift within Capcom.

The original Dragon’s Dogma was released for PlayStation 3 and Xbox 360 in May 2012. This was soon followed by an enhanced version of the game, Dragon’s Dogma: Dark Arisen, in 2013, which has since made its way to PC, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch over the last decade.

Internally, the game was viewed as a success by Capcom after it initially sold 1.3 million copies and has sold more than five million copies across its various versions, including Dark Arisen. The franchise event got an animated adaptation on Netflix in 2020 before it fell back into silence for over a year.

Now Capcom has confirmed a new entry is on the way but it sounds like it is still a decent way out since no footage or release window was shown.

Capcom does have a heavy slate of games coming out over the next 12 to 16 months, including Street Fighter 6, Resident Evil 4, and Exoprimal. We will have to wait for confirmation from the developers on when to expect Dragon’s Dogma 2, but it is looking like a 2024 title at the earliest based on current public information.