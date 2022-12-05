What time does the Disney Dreamlight Valley Toy Story update release?

Following not too long after Disney Dreamlight Valley’s first major content update that introduced The Lion King villain Scar, a main storyline continuation, and a plethora of other exciting content, the Disney game’s next update is already nearly here to provide even more content.

The December update of Disney Dreamlight Valley is primarily focused on adding Woody, Buzz Lightyear, and their Toy Story Realm for players to interact with but also features some fun surprises.

The Toy Story-centric update is called “Missions in Uncharted Space” and although it was first thought to just include the Toy Story Realm and its two main characters, the official key art revealed that much more is arriving in the update as well.

There's nothing small about the amount of content that awaits you in the next update for #DisneyDreamlightValley: Missions in Uncharted Space! Check out our new Key Art for a sneak peek at what's in store for you on December 6th! ✨ pic.twitter.com/naptfrZ7VB — Disney Dreamlight Valley (@DisneyDLV) November 30, 2022

The update will still add the long-awaited Toy Story Realm with Woody and Buzz Lightyear, but it will also introduce a new Star Path and potentially add the titular character Stitch from Lilo & Stitch. The key art for the “Missions in Uncharted Space” also showcases both Mickey Mouse and Merlin in new outfits for the holiday season. Whether varying outfits for interactive Disney characters will become a new gameplay feature or this is simply an artistic touch for the promotional art is currently unclear, but players are sure to find out more when the update is released.

The Toy Story part of the update will allow players to shrink down to toy size and enter a Realm that features Bonnie’s room from Toy Story 3. Once inside, players will then be able to interact with and recruit both Woody and Buzz Lightyear to the valley. As has been the case thus far with characters, players will likely need to work through some quests and prerequisites to actually get them to move and the duo will likely be recruited one by one in a manner that is similar to the Frozen and Moana Realms.

Although this update will only bring the primary duo from Toy Story into Disney Dreamlight Valley, players can expect to see more characters from the beloved franchise arrive in the future. Many characters from the film franchise have appeared among the list of leaked characters and Toy Story simply seems too rich of a franchise for Disney to stop with just the primary duo.

Disney Dreamlight Valley’s next Star Path will also arrive in this update and appears to be festive-themed based on the winter decor and clothing featured in the key art. The festive theme was also essentially confirmed by Gameloft in the following tweet that can be unscrambled to spell “festive.”

Can you guess the theme of the next Star Path, launching alongside Missions in Uncharted Space? Unscramble the letters to find out! 🔡✨ pic.twitter.com/OwRDqZEKzT — Disney Dreamlight Valley (@DisneyDLV) December 3, 2022

Perhaps the most surprising tease for the “Missions in Uncharted Space” is the possible addition of Stitch as a recruitable character. The tiny alien is one of the key characters on the original key art for Disney Dreamlight Valley and thus has always been confirmed to arrive in the future, but players did not expect that an additional character would be arriving in this update.

If Stitch does arrive in this update, players can expect that he will not come with a Lilo & Stitch Realm and instead will likely appear somewhere around the valley as Scar from The Lion King did in the last update. But this doesn’t mean that a Lilo & Stitch Realm is out of the question and it is highly likely it will come in a future update with Stitch’s missing friend Lilo and other characters from the film based on the list of leaked upcoming characters.

Only Lilo and Stitch have been uncovered as featured Disney Dreamlight Valley characters thus far and no Lilo & Stitch Realm has been confirmed. Regardless, it is quite likely more characters from the film and a Realm will indeed come, as is the case with Scar and The Lion King. Only the antagonistic lion exists from the films as an interactable character for now, but Simba, Timon, and Pumbaa are confirmed to arrive in the future and will certainly bring The Lion King Realm with them, so the same is likely true for Lilo & Stitch.

Disney Dreamlight Valley December update release date and time

The next big update for Disney Dreamlight Valley featuring a Toy Story Realm, the arrival of Woody and Buzz Lightyear, and lots of festive fun will arrive at 8am CT on Dec. 6.

Then, stay tuned tomorrow for *another* blog post detailing all the exciting new content and features coming in the update.



Update deployment is planned to begin Dec. 6 @ 9:00AM ET.



If you use Cloud Save, check out our handy reminder from last update ⤵️https://t.co/JXGD37C6qF — Disney Dreamlight Valley (@DisneyDLV) December 5, 2022

While Gameloft will officially release the “Missions in Uncharted Space” update at this time, some platforms may roll it out at a slower pace than others. Regardless, players should be able to delve into all of the new Disney Dreamlight Valley content fairly close to this time.