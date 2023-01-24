The original Dead Space launched a franchise of horror that has fueled many players’ nightmares in the decade and a half after its initial release. With the remake releasing in just a few short days, many players are eager to get their hands on the game and relive those traumatic moments. Fortunately, the developer has put out an image showing when the game releases across the world.

As with most games, access to the game will likely go live all at once. Because of this, it may be later or earlier in the day on Jan. 27 when you can start playing. Here’s all the information you need to know about the exact time that Dead Space (2023) will be releasing for you.

When will Dead Space (2023) be released?

The official Dead Space Twitter account has put out an image with pre-load and release information. Players on Xbox were able to pre-load as early as Jan. 20, while PC and PS5 players will have to wait until 10am CT on Jan. 25.

It's #DeadSpace launch week 🔥



Here's everything you need to know to prepare for arrival:



· Global Launch Times 🗓️



· Pre-Load Info 📶



· PC & Console Specs 🖥️



Pre-order now: https://t.co/UNbTXbMXvz pic.twitter.com/lwq8CTQKJH — Dead Space (@deadspace) January 23, 2023

According to the image posted by the developer, players can expect the game to release throughout the day, based on their timezone.

8am PT

10am CT

11am ET

1pm BST

4pm GMT

5pm CET

12am CST (Beijing) on Jan. 28

12am HKT on Jan. 28

1am JST on Jan. 28

3am AEDT on Jan. 28

While this will spill over into Jan. 28 for some players, it just means they’ll have the benefit of playing in the dark all night if they want to. This release will come all at the same time, allowing players to hop into the game immediately to avoid any spoilers. While much of the story is likely the same, there have been teasers about new inclusions that players might not want spoiled.