What time does Exoprimal release?

Capcom’s dinosaur-battling FPS Exoprimal is set for release, but at what exact time does it become available?

Set in the future, players in Exoprimal will use a variety of futuristic exosuits to take battle against one of history’s fiercest creatures, dinosaurs, in a range of PvP and PvE game modes.

Available on Xbox, PlayStation, and PC, Exoprimal splits players into groups tasked with taking down their prehistoric foes and, at times, facing off against each other in direct combat.

Excitement for the title continues to rise, particularly after an insight into Capcom’s plans to provide regular updates and new content for Exoprimal— which includes collaborations with Street Fighter and Monster Hunter.

With PvP content, dinosaurs to hunt down, and a raft of exosuits to customize, Exoprimal will offer players plenty to sink their teeth into.

The countdown is well and truly on for Exoprimal’s full release and, if you’re wondering when exactly Capcom’s new offering will drop, you can find the answer right here.

Exoprimal release time

Image via Capcom

Exoprimal releases globally at 12pm on Friday, July 14, meaning a staggered release across the globe.

Players in New Zealand will, therefore, be able to access the game earlier in theory than those in North America, though there are ways to bypass the region locking.

There is one exception, however, as players on the West Coast of the U.S. can play from 9pm PDT on Thursday, July 13.

To play the game as soon as possible, players can pre-install Exoprimal across their devices, which clocks in at just under 46 GB.

