What time does Dying Light 2 Stay Human release?

The game is set to release on Feb. 4, but you might be able to play earlier than that.

Dying Light 2 Stay Human’s official release is finally set to premiere, and the biggest question to fans who have long waited for the post-apocalyptic sequel stems around one simple question: When can I play it?

And to that, the answer will all depend on how you plan on playing the newest installment.

If you’re planning on playing on PC, the Dying Light 2 Stay Human release date and time is set for Feb. 3 at 6pm CT.

Dying Light 2 Stay Human will feature a global launch on PC, so adjust that release time towards your respective time zone.

Unfortunately, if you’re a console player, you will need to wait just a little longer as the game will release at around midnight on Feb. 4, which is dependent on your specific timezone. So apologies to any West Coast players, you will have to wait a little longer compared to East Coast players.

Dying Light 2 Stay Human is a continuation of the role-playing survival horror themes players saw in its first franchise entry. The game will continue to feature an open world that takes place in a zombie apocalypse, though there will be changes made to the game’s storyline.

Image via Techland

Dying Light 2 Stay Human’s setting takes place twenty years after the events that occurred in the first installment.

This also means that players will not be controlling the undercover agent Kyle Crane, the first installment’s protagonist. Instead, players will be introduced to Aiden Caldwell as they control his journey throughout the zombie-infected European region.

The second installment of the hit zombie-apocalypse series was supposed to release in December 2021 but was delayed a couple of months to make further enhancements to the game.

Now, with the game creeping toward that highly anticipated release, fans will finally be able to continue their quest for survival in a zombie apocalypse. Dying Light 2 Stay Human will be available on PC, Playstation 4 and 5, Nintendo Switch, and Xbox One and Series X/S.