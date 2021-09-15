What systems is Bloodhunt on?

There are only a couple of options for now.

Vampire: The Masquerade’s universe is coming to the battle royale marketplace this year and there are a couple of different ways that you can get in on the action.

Named Bloodhunt, the battle royale game has already started early access on Steam while developer Sharkmob looks to test the free-to-play game. But it won’t be a PC exclusive.

It was announced during the PlayStation Showcase 2021 last week that Bloodhunt will also be coming to the PlayStation 5 at some point later this year.

Sharkmob has not announced any information suggesting that Bloodhunt will be playable on Mac OS, Nintendo Switch, or Xbox.

If you want to play Bloodhunt, you’ll likely only be able to do so on Windows or PlayStation.

Related: When does Bloodhunt release?

The full release of Bloodhunt has not been set, but the developer has repeatedly said it intends to get the game out before the end of the year.

To try out the game’s early access version, you can go to the Vampire: The Masquerade – Bloodhunt page in the Steam store.