It’s been a while since The Division fans received a major update, but Ubisoft accidentally started the hype train for the series’ upcoming chapter, Heartland. The title was briefly listed with “coming soon” for its release date and the developer broke the news officially shortly after.

The Division Heartland will be a free-to-play title and it’s currently under development. The title was announced in May 2021 and has also held a closed beta so far. Heartland doesn’t have a release date yet, though, meaning players will need to keep up with the official resources for the latest news. The game is likely to have more beta stages as its development advances, allowing fans to try it out before its official release.

When a title goes free-to-play, it becomes more accessible. Making it available on multiple platforms is generally the second step to ensuring a game reaches as many people as possible.

What platforms will the Division Heartland be on?

The Division Heartland will be available on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and PC. Heartland will be free to play on all of its available platforms.

Though Heartland will be accessible on the most popular gaming platforms, Ubisoft hasn’t released any details regarding the game’s cross-progression and cross-play compatibilities. Considering one of the developer’s star franchises, Siege, is getting the two features, The Division series may be up next.

The two games will likely use similar online features, making it easier for Ubisoft to roll out the cross-platform features to its other games.