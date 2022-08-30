What platforms will Hyenas be available on?

Earlier this year, SEGA and Creative Assembly announced their upcoming shooter, Hyenas, which looks to bring something new and unique to fans of the studio.

While details about the game are scarce, fans can check out the very first trailer for the game to get a glimpse of its aesthetic and style, and also sign up for the Alpha now so they can put their name in the hat to be one of the first players in the game.

If you’re planning on trying out the Alpha, you might be wondering what consoles the game will be arriving for. While the Alpha may be limited to select devices, here is a look at all of the different devices that Hyenas will be available for once it launches.

What platforms will Hyenas be on?

According to the official website for Hyenas, the game is headed to all of the major consoles and PC through all the popular storefronts.

This means that you’ll be able to enjoy this upcoming fast-paced shooter on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch consoles. Of course, PC players will also be able to get in on the action and it can be accessed via Windows Store, Steam, and Epic Games.

While the consoles have been revealed for the release of the game, it still doesn’t have an official date for release. Eager gamers might want to taper their expectations, for the time being.

Hyenas is expected to arrive sometime in 2023, if it doesn’t get delayed.