In Gotham Knights, players are set loose in the largest video game recreation of Gotham ever made. While Batman isn’t around, Robin, Batgirl, Nightwing, and Red Hood are dedicated to rising to the occasion and saving Gotham. However, each character will need to get stronger if they hope to take down the criminal enterprises around Gotham.

You’ll need to get stronger and invest in new abilities, but eventually, you’ll reach your level cap. Here’s all the information you need about the max level in Gotham Knights.

What is the max level in Gotham Knights?

You’ll soar through the levels in the early parts of the game. However, it’ll take you the whole game and its side activities to reach the level cap of 30. If you decide to play the New Game Plus mode, you’ll have a new level cap of 40. You’ll have plenty of options for unlocking your abilities with the many levels you’ll gain.

You shouldn’t have to grind much to reach the level cap after completing the main story and most side activities. There’s a lot to do around Gotham, so you should have plenty to do to help you reach the highest level of your character. Since all your characters share the same level, you don’t have to worry about grinding out the same activities with each character.

You should prioritize making gear that scales with you and the enemies as you level. You’ll stand a much better chance against the scaling enemies if you have decent weapons and a suit.