What is the max level cap in Disney Dreamlight Valley?

Disney Dreamlight Valley is quickly becoming one of Disney’s biggest games of all time. This ambitious foray into the open-world genre brings to life several characters from the Disney and Pixar movie franchises. With the game still in early access, there is a lot more to come from Disney and Gameloft and we cannot wait to see what comes next.

One of the features that players have been waiting for is an increase in the level cap. Several fans of the game that have been playing since the game’s initial release have already capped out their characters and are waiting for more challenges to be thrown their way. So what is the level cap in the game, you ask?

Max level cap in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Image via Gameloft

When you create your own character, you take full charge of their customization and can shape them any way you want to. Once they are fully created and ready to tackle the challenges Dreamlight Valley has to offer, you will notice your character has an experience bar. Each time this bar fills up, your character will increase in level, starting from level one and capping out at level 30.

Leveling up your character can be done in various ways. Just about every activity in the game gives your character experience points that are used to level up. There are some activities that can optimize your leveling-up process to make it smoother for you while you learn the more complex mechanics of the game and socialize with the other characters.

Completing quests: This is by far the fastest way of gaining experience. Every quest that a character gives you can be completed to gain experience points as well as monetary and item rewards.

This is by far the fastest way of gaining experience. Every quest that a character gives you can be completed to gain experience points as well as monetary and item rewards. Gardening: You are given control of a farm which you can use to plant seeds. Watering and taking care of them will grant experience and crops you can harvest to either sell or utilize in cooking.

You are given control of a farm which you can use to plant seeds. Watering and taking care of them will grant experience and crops you can harvest to either sell or utilize in cooking. Fishing: You can also fish wherever you find a pool of water. Catching fish provides experience points and you can use the fish you have caught to create meals or sell them for a profit.

You can also fish wherever you find a pool of water. Catching fish provides experience points and you can use the fish you have caught to create meals or sell them for a profit. Resource gathering: Resources such as wood and stone can be harvested from the wild to gain experience. The resources you gain can then be used to craft a variety of items that you will need on your journey in Dreamlight Valley.

Apart from these methods, there are several others you can use to level up your character. We encourage players to explore everything the world of Dreamlight Valley has to offer and make the most of it on their journey.