What is the Marvel Snap Halloween Event and how to complete it?

Marvel Snap already offers a selection of community events, but PC users may have completely missed them because it can only be accessed via the news tab, which doesn’t yet work properly outside of mobile devices. Here’s what the event is all about and how you can complete it.

Marvel Snap Halloween event details

Running until 10pm CT on Nov. 9, the event offers you a set of Halloween decorations and 100 credits for full completion. To access it, you will need to go to the News tab, where you can select the corresponding news item. A new screen will open up, which will list the missions and the conditions to complete them.

Join us for a bite and help us finish decorating for Halloween!



🍬🎃🍬🎃 pic.twitter.com/pVD4ND9xLk — MARVEL SNAP (@MARVELSNAP) October 28, 2022

The missions in the Join Us For a Bite event refresh daily, awarding Halloween treats upon (repeated) completion. You will use them to unlock the four decorations, three of which (the pumpkin bomb, the bat, and the tombstone) requiring 200 treats and one, Morbius, a whopping 400. If you can unlock them all during the duration of the event, you are awarded the 100 credits, which you can then use to upgrade your cards the same way you would with all other credits.

To earn these rewards, you have three missions to complete, and they repeat every day, ready for you to accomplish them again for further Halloween treats. You get 20 treats for completing two random in-game daily missions, 50 for playing 10 matches with at least one of Brood, Ghost Rider, Green Goblin, Hobgoblin, Morbius, Mister Sinister, Mysterio, or Nightcrawler in your deck, and one for every cube you’ve won during the day of play, up to 200.

Be sure to claim the treats every day before the mission progression resets! This way, you should have no problem unlocking all the decorations and picking up the 100 credits.