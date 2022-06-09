One of the more intriguing games shown off at Summer Game Fest 2022 was Stormgate, a real-time strategy game from Frost Giant Studios. Frost Giant was formed by former Blizzard developers who were partially responsible for games like StarCraft II, meaning the game already has some well-established credentials in the RTS world.

The trailer shown off at Summer Game Fest was intriguing, with a combination of fantasy and sci-fi elements at play. Or, more accurately, those elements were in combat as a character in a mech suit does battle with a gargoyle-esque creature reminiscent of the Balrog from Lord of the Rings.

Check out the mysterious and exciting cinematic reveal trailer for Stormgate, the upcoming game from Frost Giant Studios. Players can register for Stormgate's 2023 beta. #SummerGameFest #IGNSummerOfGaming pic.twitter.com/OVp8Mz7cUe — IGN (@IGN) June 9, 2022

While all of these things look and sound interesting, it does leave a fundamental question: What exactly is Stormgate? Here’s everything we know about the game so far.

What is Stormgate? Pricing, beta information, and more

Stormgate is a game set in the future, with characters attempting to survive a post-apocalyptic world. The game seems to fuse elements of sci-fi with more magical and ancient fantasy, creating a unique universe.

Stormgate will be free-to-play, according to Frost Giant, and it’s a game made for “the real-time strategy community, past, present, and future,” according to CEO Tim Morten. The game is banking heavily on the revival of the RTS genre. It comes with a PvE campaign that can be played solo or cooperatively with friends, and will also include online PvP multiplayer modes, according to the game’s page on Steam. The developers also said that the game will include social elements, including an editor mode for players to create custom games that they can then share with other players.

The plot of the game takes place a few centuries into the future. The titular “Stormgates” are portals that an alien race known as the Infernals emerged from and subsequently destroyed nearly all of humanity. The game itself will feature the Infernals returning, seemingly to finish what they started. Players will have to use humanity’s resources and technology, as well as what looks like some alien artifacts, to fight back against the Infernals.

While the game does not have a release date as of yet, the devs announced that beta testing will begin in 2023. Players can learn more about how to sign up for the beta on the game’s website. If players have trouble finding the website, however, it’s probably because Frost Giant’s sites were overrun by players seeking more information about the game soon after the announcement trailer.

Wow, our servers were NOT ready for that many visitors.



We’re working as fast as we can to get the site and our beta signups back online.



In the meantime, please visit https://t.co/BV3mER27EJ and sign up for our newsletter to receive the latest updates on Stormgate! — Frost Giant Studios (@Frost_Giant) June 9, 2022

With style and plenty of hype, Stormgate might just be the next RTS to take the video game world by… storm.